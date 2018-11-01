RV Daily Tips Newsletter 998

Issue 998 • November 1, 2018

Condensation misery

If you RV in a high-humidity environment, condensation can be a real pain. Here are a few tricks to try and help you dry up. When cooking on the stove top, try and keep a lid on your pot – less steam escaping. Use the microwave when you can. Run the range hood when cooking, and open roof vents, too. Keep the roof vents cracked a smidge at all times, allowing for escape of humid air. Open a window for a few minutes a couple of times a day to cycle in fresh air. A light layer of kitty litter in pans will also help absorb moisture, although a mechanical dehumidifier will work oh-so-much better.

Squeaky fan belt?

If your rig is old enough to even have such a critter, you may get that occasional obnoxious squeal. First, make sure the component that the belt is driving is adjusted properly. Still squeak? It could be the belt is glazed. Sure you can replace the belt, but if time is a factor and you need to put it off a bit, then put a few dabs of toothpaste along the belt. That abrasion that wears down your tooth enamel may clear the belt glaze and stop the squeak!

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): Two cars were involved in an accident in the center of town. The man who was driving a little green car had overtaken a big black car. The driver had misjudged the distance between him and the on-coming traffic and had to swerve back in, causing the black car to swerve and crash into a shop window. When the occupants of the cars were examined everyone in the green car was okay, but in the black car was one dead man. However, the driver of the green car was not charged with manslaughter. Why was this so?

Keep those floor vents clean

“Floor vents are wonderful to disperse the heat but they can ‘collect’ items,” writes Jon Guenther. “We cut metal mesh window screen and placed over the hole and made sure it was large enough for the vent to push it down and still have some screen to trim off once the vent is in place. This keeps items and even dirt from falling into the duct.” Thanks, Jon, for pre-screening your suggestion!

Winter warm-up

When your motorhome is stored, operate both your main engine and your auxiliary generator under a load for 30 minutes at least monthly. This will circulate oil and pump a fresh supply of gas through carburetors and fuel injectors. Small engine repair shops sell gasoline additives that keep varnish from forming in fuel systems. For long-term storage, use it in recommended amounts. It is somewhat expensive, but wait till you see what fuel system repair costs are if you don’t use the additive. You can buy it here.

Justsomething

Need something to cheer you up? Visit this website, which calls itself “a magazine for visual addicts,” to find articles such as “29 photos of animals in love that can warm a frozen heart” and “20 oil paintings show us how people with bad eyesight see the world when they take their glasses off.”

Answer to today’s brain teaser: The black car was a hearse and was on its way to a funeral.

There was a man who entered a local paper’s pun contest. He sent in ten different puns, in the hope that at least one of the puns would win. Unfortunately, no pun in ten did.

