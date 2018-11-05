RV Daily Tips Newsletter 999

Issue 999 • November 5, 2018

QUICK TIPS



Wrong end wrench? Here’s a penny for your trouble

If you’re in a pinch and don’t have the correct end wrench, say the bolt is SAE but you only have metric at hand (or vice versa), you may find slipping a coin between the wrench and the nut may fill the gap long enough to get you out of trouble.

Keep the gray water tank “fresh”

Gray water tanks that accept water from the sink and shower need little maintenance but will occasionally need a deodorizer (use the same one you use for the black water tank). Enzyme waste digesters can be used for the gray tank and have the added benefit of keeping the p-traps clear under the sink and shower. —From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): Two cops walked into a room with no windows and found a dead man who obviously hung himself from the ceiling, though they couldn’t figure out how. There was no chair or table beneath him that he might have jumped off. Just a puddle of water. How did he do it?

MORE QUICK TIPS

Perfect meatloaf from your RV oven

Making that great comfort food on the road can be challenging. But Mary Ballard says she has it figured out. “Most of us have heard of and use a pizza stone or ceramic tile in our RV ovens to even out the heat. In addition, I have discovered that if I put a disposable aluminum loaf pan inside my metal loaf pan with 1/4 inch of air between the bottom of the 2 pans the meatloaf bakes evenly and perfectly throughout.” Thanks, Mary!

Squeaky fan belt?

If your rig is old enough to even have such a critter, you may get that occasional obnoxious squeal. First make sure the component the belt is driving is adjusted properly. Still squeak? It could be the belt is glazed. Sure you can replace the belt, but if time is a factor and you need to put it off a bit, then put a few dabs of toothpaste along the belt. That abrasion that wears down your tooth enamel may clear the belt glaze and stop the squeak!

RVing…It’s Electric!

WEBSITE OF THE DAY:



OfferUp

Need to sell that old dresser? Have an old lamp that doesn’t match your new decor? OfferUp is an app and website that lets you buy and sell things like furniture, clothing, camping gear, sporting goods, etc., all in your neighborhood (whether you’re in your home in Oregon or your RV in Arizona). It’s like Craigslist … only better.

PRODUCT OF THE DAY: Oooooooh this will feel good on those sore spots!

Answer to today’s brain teaser: He stood on a large block of ice.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Screaming goats? Yep. Click the image to play and get ready to laugh! Oh, and if you want to buy a hilarious screaming goat for yourself, click here.



