RVer suspected of starting fire in tire shop

A toxic industrial fire near Shelton, WA, was linked to a man living in an RV next to a tire shop, shutting down a portion of State Route 3 in Shelton, Wednesday night, reports KOMO News.

Mason County Sheriff’s deputies said the suspect was taken into custody. Investigators say the fire started in the RV and 25 to 35 mph winds spread the flames to the tire shop near S. Delaware Street and SR 3.

A medic unit noticed smoke coming from the RV as they passed by the area just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigators said. They turned around and tried to attack the fire with an extinguisher, but the fire was just too big, investigators added, coming to within feet of a nearby business..

Firefighters said there are no hydrants nearby so they had to truck water in from off-site.

People who live within a half mile of the fire were told to shelter in place, close all their windows and doors and turn off their air conditioners. The shelter-in-place order was lifted early Thursday morning, investigators said.

“We have rubber smoke heading due north into the city of Shelton,” said Mason County Fire District 4 Chief Bob Burbridge. “Basically the south half of the city.”

About 55 firefighters from fire districts in Mason and Thurston Counties were at the scene. The fire was brought under control and crews were mopping up Thursday afternoon.