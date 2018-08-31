RVer’s horror story: RV in for repairs now for 13 months

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

This was posted on our Facebook group RV Horror Stories by an RVer named Sara Stephan. It is such an incredible story I wanted to share it with you here. No RV buyer should go through what she has gone through. Here is what she wrote with some very minor edits:

My horror story about buying a new Cedar Creek 38ERK Champagne appeared in the local newspaper, although the reporter didn’t interview me or my attorneys, and made some of it sound like minor issues.

I have a Facebook page documenting the story also (I Didn’t Buy A New RV For It to Be Sitting Waiting On Warranty Service), started after the purchase because of no resolution by dealer or manufacturer. The dealer blamed manufacturer, manufacturer blamed dealer.

My fifth wheel has been out of my hands now since July 25, 2017 [editor’s note: that’s 13 months]. Not only are the problems ridiculous, but the excuses I’ve been given are, too. For example:

•Slides chewing upper seal off, and gouging black coating off the bottom…“operating as designed.”

•Visible light coming in bottom of dresser slide in the bedroom…”has internal seal, operating as designed.”

•Soft spots in floor…“cannot locate.”

•Carriage bolt hanging out of the frame on front baggage compartment…”delivered from Lippert that way, don’t see a problem.”

The list goes on and on – total of 78 items factory agreed to “fix” but came up with one excuse after another once they had it back in northern Indiana. They did admit Lippert hydraulics were wired and plumbed wrong, which caused the nose to drop to the ground once, and hydraulic fluid leak into the inverter (fire hazard!). My attorney says they hope you get tired and just give up. Most people do.

My breaking point came seven months into “repairs” back at factory when Forest River threatened to send the unit back to me in same condition when I wouldn’t allow them to swap the on demand water heater with a regular RV heater. Still waiting on the judge to rule if I can have a jury trial instead of arbitration, which the dealer requires you to sign after it’s too late to get out of contract or lose the down payment. In my case I wasn’t willing to walk away from over $8,000. But, also didn’t know at the time what a POS the trailer would turn out to be after towing it 80 miles and parking it.