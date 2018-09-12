RVers park illegally outside old San Diego Chargers Park

After the San Diego Chargers football team moved to Los Angeles, their training facility that used to be filled with millionaire football stars is now vacant and a gathering of RVs have parked outside the park on Murphy Canyon Road with people simply trying to survive.

“This little spot of ground right here to me is home,” Navy Veteran Ed Zozosky told NBC 7, showing the space outside of his RV.

Zozosky and others that spoke to NBC 7 said the spot is ideal because they are rarely bothered by law enforcement. They said they cannot afford to rent spaces at RV parks because it costs too much to park many of their “oversized” motorhomes.

According to the San Diego Municipal Code, it’s illegal to park any oversized vehicle or RV on a public street between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. with certain exceptions.

Violators face $100 fines and the possibility of towing.

The city owns the old training grounds and a spokesperson said unless people park on the Chargers Park property itself, the issue falls to San Diego Police.

Zozosky and other in his position are tired of being viewed as a criminal simply for parking and living.

“I bled for this country, yet I’m a criminal. That’s not right,” he said.