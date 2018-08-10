RVillage announces second rally

RVillage.com, a social media platform similar to Facebook but for RVers only, will hold its second national rally March 27-31, 2019, at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida. The 101,000-member organization held its first rally last May in Elkhart, Indiana. About 250 coaches were on hand.

“Rally 2.0” will feature typical rally activities including seminars and discussion groups. The featured entertainment will be by folk legends The New Christy Minstrels. Curtis Coleman, the owner of RVillage, was once a member of the group.

The Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park includes 600 full-hookup campsites nestled on the shady banks of the historic Suwannee River in northern Florida. A full-service restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The music hall has a full bar, stage and plenty of room for dancing. Golf carts will be available for rent during the rally.

Tickets will go on sale August 20. If you would like to be included on a mailing list to stay informed about the event, visit here.

