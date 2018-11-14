RVtravel.com to debut newsletter for beginning RVers

RVtravel.com, one of America’s longest running websites about recreation vehicles and the RV lifestyle, will debut a new online newsletter this coming Friday, November 16. More than 11,000 prospective RVers and RVing novices have subscribed to the free monthly publication, titled “A Beginners Guide to RVing.”

“Our goal is educate new RVers about how to buy an RV the right way,” said editor Emily Woodbury. “It’s easy to just fall in love with a particular RV and forget to check it out carefully to be sure it’s the right one for them. They also need to check carefully that the RV is free of major defects, which are often hidden from view and require an educated eye to spot.

“More than a half million RVs were built and shipped to dealers last year,” she said. “The demand is so great that RV manufacturers are pressured to build them as fast as they can, and they end up taking shortcuts and making mistakes that can render a new buyer’s RV useless for week or months until it’s repaired. We want to help RV buyers avoid that happening to them.”

Emily Woodbury’s father, Chuck Woodbury, started RVtravel.com in 2001 and has built into one of America’s most respected sources of news and information about RVs and the RV lifestyle. More than 70,000 RVers subscribe to its weekly newsletter, published each Saturday. He was honored in 2013 as the Distinguished Journalist of the Year by the RV Industry Association.

Emily Woodbury said the monthly publication will also feature advice for new RVers about how to use the many systems in their RV safely. To sign up for the free publication visit RVtravel.com/subscribe.