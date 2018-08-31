RVTravel Privacy Policy

Who we are:

This privacy policy discloses the privacy practices for RVtravel.com and its affiliated websites and newsletters. This privacy policy applies solely to information on our websites.

Your use of our website signifies that you agree to this Privacy Policy, Information Collection, Use, and Sharing.

We only have access to/collect information that you voluntarily provide us via email or other direct contact from you. We will use your information to respond to you, regarding the reason you contacted us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization.

Unless you ask us not to, we may contact you via email in the future to tell you about new services, specials, or changes to this privacy policy. You can read RVtravel.com and its affiliated websites and our newsletters anonymously. There are a few places where we will have access to your contact information, usually only your name and email address. These will be those you provide on websites we use to conduct contests or email our newsletters.

This website and those affiliated with us utilize some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and/or purchase a product or service. Services including those from Google (Adsense), Media.net and Amazon.com. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.

Our offices are located at:

610 5th Ave. S, Ste. F

Edmonds, WA 98020.

If you feel that we are not abiding by this privacy policy, you should contact us immediately via email chuck@rvtravel.com.

Our Privacy Policy may change from time to time. We will notify our visitors of any changes when they visit our site.

What personal data we collect and why we collect it:

Comments

When visitors leave comments on the site we collect the data shown in the comments form, and also the visitor’s IP address and browser user agent string to help spam detection.

An anonymized string created from your email address (also called a hash) may be provided to the Gravatar service to see if you are using it. The Gravatar service privacy policy is available here. After approval of your comment, your profile picture is visible to the public in the context of your comment.

Media

If you upload images to the website, you should avoid uploading images with embedded location data (EXIF GPS) included. Visitors to the website can download and extract any location data from images on the website.

Contact forms

Cookies

If you leave a comment on our site you may opt-in to saving your name, email address and website in cookies. These are for your convenience so that you do not have to fill in your details again when you leave another comment. These cookies will last for one year.

If you have an account and you log in to this site, we will set a temporary cookie to determine if your browser accepts cookies. This cookie contains no personal data and is discarded when you close your browser.

When you log in, we will also set up several cookies to save your login information and your screen display choices. Login cookies last for two days, and screen options cookies last for a year. If you select “Remember Me”, your login will persist for two weeks. If you log out of your account, the login cookies will be removed.

If you edit or publish an article, an additional cookie will be saved in your browser. This cookie includes no personal data and simply indicates the post ID of the article you just edited. It expires after 1 day.

Embedded content from other websites

Articles on this site may include embedded content (e.g. videos, images, articles, etc.). Embedded content from other websites behaves in the exact same way as if the visitor has visited the other website.

These websites may collect data about you, use cookies, embed additional third-party tracking, and monitor your interaction with that embedded content, including tracking your interaction with the embedded content if you have an account and are logged in to that website.

For the privacy policy of Opinion Stage, our poll provider, please read here. For Youtube’s privacy policy please click here.

Analytics:

RVTravel uses analytics applications to better understand how users interact with our site. This is accomplished through the use of cookies.We anonymize your data when we send information to our analytics partners so they can’t read your real IP address.

Google Analytics

Google’s analytics tool offers some of the best tools on the internet for website owners to ensure their websites are offering what their visitors want. Google explains their privacy policy here, and their data processing policies here. There is also has a way for you to opt-out from gathering data about you. We’ve selected to anonymize your IP address when submitting to Google’s analytics app. This helps insure your privacy.

Statcounter

Statcounter is an online service which helps us to understand our visitors; for example, how visitors find our website, how long they spend on our site, which web pages they are most interested in etc. We use Statcounter because better understanding how visitors are interacting with our website helps us to improve the content, design and functionality of our site. This allows us to offer a better online experience to our visitors.

Statcounter uses cookies and other technologies to collect data on visitors and visitor activity on our website. This data includes:

Time and date of visit (this can help us to identify and plan for busy periods on our website)

IP address (this is a numerical label assigned to a device by an Internet Service Provider to enable the device to access the internet)

Browser and Operating System (this can help us to make sure that our website functions correctly in the browsers/operating systems used to access our site)

Device Information e.g. device type and screen size (this can help us to make sure that our website functions correctly in the devices used to access our site)

Referring Data e.g. a search engine link (this can help us to understand which search engines are helping visitors to find our website)

Furthermore, when you visit our website a Statcounter cookie (called “is_unique”) may be placed in your browser. This cookie is used only to determine whether you are a first-time or returning visitor and to estimate unique visits to the site.

You can learn more about cookies from Statcounter and set your browser to refuse same here.

For further details, please see the Statcounter privacy policy.

One-time/Continuing Contributions:

When you support RV Travel.com we will track:

Location, IP address and browser type. This used by our store to localize content.

Your name, address, email and phone number, and billing address which will be used to populate the order and the recurring order.

We’ll also use cookies to keep track of cart contents while you’re browsing our site.

When you purchase from us, we’ll ask you to provide information including your name, billing address, email address, phone number and credit card/payment details. We’ll use this information for purposes, such as, to:

Send you information about your account and order

Respond to your requests, including refunds and complaints

Process payments and prevent fraud

Comply with any legal obligations we have, such as calculating taxes

Improve our store offerings

Who we share your data with:

Your anonymized IP address is shared with both of our analytics providers, no individually identifiable information is shared with our analytics providers.

Your email address is shared with our mailing list vendors. Please follow these links for their respective privacy policies, Constant Contact and Mailmunch.

If you opt-in to our daily email RSS feed from FeedBurner, please see Google’s privacy policy.

We never sell or share any personal identifying information with any outside party.

How long we retain your data:

We generally store information about you for as long as we need the information for the purposes for which we collect and use it, and we are not legally required to continue to keep it. We generally delete all personal information 90 days after the one-time contribution or after you cancel a continuing contribution. If there is a problem with your support payment that requires further data retention, the data will kept 90 days past the date of resolution.

If you leave a comment, the comment and its metadata are retained indefinitely. This is so we can recognize and approve any follow-up comments automatically instead of holding them in a moderation queue.

We retain your individual IP address for up to 10 days from each visit. We retain any data we send yo our analytics providers from 5 weeks to 14 months depending on the provider.

Your email address is retained by our mail list vendors as long as you are receiving our newsletter emails.

What rights you have over your data:

If you have an account on this site, or have left comments, you can request to receive an exported file of the personal data we hold about you, including any data you have provided to us. You can also request that we erase any personal data we hold about you. This does not include any data we are obliged to keep for administrative, legal, or security purposes.

Where we send your data:

Visitor comments are checked through an automated spam detection service. This may include sending part of your comment through a filter to determine if the content contains spam.

Your IP address is logged by our website host and is also logged by our security software. If your IP address is involved in malicious activity and is detected by either our website host or our security software, your IP address could be shared with other security firms outside of our direct control. This will only happen if a computer on your network attempts some sort of malicious attack on our website, with or without your direct knowledge.

Your contact information:

Your email address, first and last name are stored on our website and could be stored in individual staff’s computers if direct contact with RVTravel.com staff is required.

Payments:

We accept payments through PayPal. When processing payments, some of your data will be passed to PayPal, including information required to process or support the payment, such as the purchase total and billing information.

Please see the PayPal Privacy Policy for more details.

Who on our team has access:

Members of our team have access to the information you provide us. Administrators and Shop Managers can access:

Order information like what was purchased and when it was purchased.

Customer information like your name, email address, and billing information.

Our team members have access to this information to help fulfill orders, process refunds and support you.

Additional information:

How we protect your data

We use 256-bit SSL encryption for all of our connections to RVTravel.com and our sister sites. Our website has multiple levels of intrusion detection and protection that identifies malicious activity and blocks it immediately. We will never store any credit card or other personal data apart from your email address, first and last name if you register, comment or become a subscriber.

What data breach procedures we have in place

Our security systems notify us of unusual behavior or increased attack rates so that we can immediately respond to threats. If a data breach did occur, our first step would be to pull the website offline to minimize the ability of attackers to continue to access the site. Then we would begin a forensic process to understand the nature of the breach and attempt to determine if any personal information was stolen. While this is happening, we would reach out to our subscriber list and inform them of the breach and issue an approximate timeline to inform them if any personal information was accessed. From there we would fix the security flaw and bring the site back up.

What third parties we receive data from

We receive information from Constant Contact and Mailmunch regarding the efficacy of our newsletter emails we send out. This information includes what was clicked on, country clicking was done in and date and time of the click. This data stays with Constant Contact and is used by RVTravel.com to improve our newsletters with more relevant and interesting RV stories.

We receive order confirmation from PayPal when an order is placed from our website. This includes information such as your name, email address, date and time of the transaction and transaction IDs. This is used by our eCommerce software to complete your order.