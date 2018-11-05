Salem, Virginia firefighters contain trailer fire from spreading

Firefighters’ rapid response not only extinguished a travel trailer fire within minutes in the 1900 block of 12 O’ Clock Knob Road in Salem, Virginia Sunday but were also able to prevent the fire from expanding into the nearby woods.

The fire was reported just before noon. According to Jimmy Poindexter, Battalion Chief for the Salem Fire and EMS Department, firefighters responded within two minutes and were able to extinguish the blaze within 15 minutes. Despite being surrounded by woods, the fire did not spread reported WSLS.

Poindexter said the total damage is estimated at around $5,000.

No one was injured and the fire is still under investigation. The cause has not been determined.