Salinas, CA, city enacts new restrictive parking ordinance for RVs

Salinas, California’s start of a new parking ordinance, which affects where RVs can park, continues to shift. Last week, Salinas joined a few other county cities by passing an ordinance that prohibits the parking of over-sized vehicles (read: RVs) overnight on city streets.

Enforcement seems to have options at this point, ranging from a warning to a criminal citation. Officials cited health and safety measures in banning RVs from camping on county roads. Though the ban is aimed at RVs, it also would include any vehicle or trailer in excess of 20 feet long or over seven feet in height.

The issue was hotly debated in council chambers and was passed by a 4-3 vote. Discussions also included the possibility of creating a fenced area on the old Fort Ord property (that would include portable toilets and trash dumpsters) where RVs could “park” overnight.

The article, published in the Monterey Herald, also included estimates one of which was reported to cost $105,000 according to Michael Fechter, program director for the safe parking program in Marina, whose budget would need additional financial support that would have to be provided by the county.

The Monterey County Safe Parking Program points out that so far five RVers have found live-in work that permits to park on county property in exchange for performing work, while others have found other work, and some have been directed to physical and mental health programs. The program according to officials has come in under budget and without incident.

##RVT854