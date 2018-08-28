Sand swallows van/trailer after owner parks too close to surfline

UPDATE: Early last Friday morning, members from Sons of Beaches 4×4 club along with Ben Olsen and Clean Sweep Excavation and Maintenance, in Seaside, Oregon, were able to successfully remove the van that had become stuck in the surf near Gearhart on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

The Sheriff’s office would like to thank everyone involved for their hard work and their willingness to adjust their schedules to help get the beach cleaned up in a timely manner.

ORIGINAL STORY: An RVer who found himself and his rig a little too close to the surf line on an Oregon beach in Gearhart Wednesday watched helplessly as the rig was slowly swallowed by the sand and battered by the surf.

According to the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the incident around 4:30 a.m. near the Del Ray Beach access, reported KOMO News.

The vehicle’s owner contacted law enforcement and tow companies, but by the time a tow truck arrived at the scene, the vehicle was halfway submerged in the ocean.

The owner stayed in the area and helped collect debris as it washed ashore and the U.S. Coast Guard monitored the situation in case any oil or fuel leaked.

Thursday morning, employees from Affordable Tow and Sons and Beaches 4×4 club worked to remove the van and trailer. When crews arrived, the van was buried approximately three feet in the sand.

Crews worked for about two hours and removed what was left of the trailer, but they were unable to remove the van before the tide came in. They plan to try again when the tide is right and the proper equipment is available.