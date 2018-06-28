RV Screen Door Bar: Makes for easier exit, screen door protection

The Camco RV Screen Door Cross Bar allows for easier exit and protection of the RV screen door. It adds a sturdy feel to the door and saves repair to screens. This bar adjusts from 21-5/8″ – 28-5/8″. It is easy to install and includes hardware.

Each end bracket is attached with two sheet metal screws to the frame of the screen door. Mark where to predrill the holes on the screen door. Use a drill bit with a diameter smaller than the sheet metal screws. Use a Magic Marker to mark on the bar where to predrill the holes. The bar isn’t pre-attached to the brackets to allow the handle to slide in the brackets to fit various door widths. Installation should take about 15 minutes.

Features:

Allows for easier exit and protection of the RV screen door

Provides a sturdy feel to your door

Easy installation instructions and hardware included

Bar adjusts from 21-5/8″ – 28-5/8″

Easy to use and durable

You can find the Screen Door Cross Bar Handle on Amazon.com, where it has an 88% 5-star rating.

