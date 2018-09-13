Seasonal changes announced for Bitterroot NF campgrounds

With fall making its arrival next week, the Bitterroot National Forest in Montana is announcing several campground and recreation site changes, reports KPAX. Plan your late-season camping trips now or you may have to wait until next spring.
Darby/Sula Ranger District – (406) 821-3913:
- Lower Como Campground = Open with services and nightly fees through September 16th. Current fees – $16/night. Campground will close on September 17.
- Three Frogs Campground = Open with services and nightly fees through September 16. Current fees – $8/night. Will remain open through September 30th with no services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ garbage, free of charge, and will close on October 1st.
- Black Bear Campground – Open until closed by snow with 6 campsites. No water. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.
- Lost Horse Road & Schumaker Campground – Open until closed by snow. No services. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.
- Skalkaho Pass (State Highway 38) is currently open. For latest road information visit www.mdt.mt.gov or Dial 511.
- Spring Gulch Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 30th. Current fees – $12/ night. Campground will close on Oct. 1.
- Indian Trees Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 30. Current fees – $10/ night. Campground will close on Oct. 1.
- Martin Creek Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 30th. Current fees – $8/ night. Remains open after Sept. 30 with no fees, no services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.
- Warm Springs Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 30th. Current fees – $8/night. Campground will remain open through Oct. with no fees, no services, and ‘pack it in, pack it out’.
- Crazy Creek Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 30. Current fees – $8/ night. Remain open after Sept. 30 with no fees, no services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.
- Jennings Camp – Open with no services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.
Read more for additional campsite and road information, including in Stevensville Ranger District: (406) 777-5461, and West Fork Ranger District: (406) 821-3269.
Water systems may be winterized earlier than specified depending on weather conditions, so please contact the appropriate Ranger District for updates.