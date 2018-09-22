Seattle woman walking dog attacked by dogs from RV dweller

A Seattle woman walking her great Dane, Lily, passed by some RV dwellers on the street when a woman in one of the RVs opened her door and three dogs bounded out and attacked Lily reported KIRO7.

“She opened the door of the motorhome, opened the door, her three dogs were right there and just came running, teeth bared,” Leslie Shelton said. A traumatized Lily is now recovering from bite wounds.

“I am scared to death, I am scared to death to take her out again. Not only for her life but for mine,” Shelton said tearfully.

Earlier, she was also afraid for her husband, who ran outside when he heard the screams and pointed – but did not fire – his gun at the dogs.

Neighbors say the area near Sixth Avenue South and South Snoqualmie Street (photo above) has been a favorite spot for RV parking. They counted 21 RVs Friday.

They told us they showed the problems to City Council member Lorena Gonzalez earlier this week. In a statement, she told us, “I have reached out to our Human Services Department and the Seattle Police Department to identify potential resources available to address the public safety needs of this area.”

“My heart goes out to Ms. Shelton and her family as she recovers from these injuries,” Gonzalez said.

“The Seattle City Council needs to get off their butt and start protecting the citizens that make a difference in this community,” said Shelton.

The three dogs that attacked her are in the custody of animal control.

According to the Sheltons, police say they will not recommend charges against Shelton’s husband for pulling his gun.