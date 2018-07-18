Silicon Valley city enacts one-year pilot program for affordable RV parking

High real estate prices, soaring Silicon Valley rent, and not enough affordable housing has urged city leaders in East Palo Alto to vote unanimously to approve a controversial pilot program that will house and support RV residents on city-owned property reported KTVU News. The vacant lot sits on 1798 Bay Road. It is a first for Silicon Valley.

“It’s better than paying rent because rent is ridiculous right now,” said Nick Rodriguez who lives in a RV. “Anywhere in the Bay Area, you’re not going to find anything less than $1,200 for a one bedroom if you are lucky.”

The city is now tackling the RV crisis with a first-of-its-kind “RV Safe Parking” one-year pilot program allowing up to 20 vehicles to park overnight and providing support services on city-owned land on Bay Road. Priority is given to seniors and veterans.

It’s a short-term solution to the RV crisis but not everyone is on board. Many nearby residents and businesses are against it.

“I don’t want it in my backyard. Period,” said Lee Clemons of Lee’s Backhoe Service. “Would you want it in your backyard or in your front yard?”

City leaders said the RV residents will be screened and the area will have security guards. The ultimate goal is to move the RV dwellers off the streets and into transitional housing.