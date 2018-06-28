Sleep like a baby with a new memory foam mattress topper

You may have noticed that the mattress that came with your RV is not as comfy as the one you were accustomed to at home, or it is beginning to lose its support as it ages.

However, you can revitalize your aging mattress with a Dreamfoam Bedding 2-Inch Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper. The soft viscos-elastic memory foam will add comfort and increase the quality of your mattress immediately. It is a great way to add a bit of plushness to a firm mattress as well.

The Gel Swirl Topper is made in the USA and CertiPUR-US Certified. This means that the toppers are made without ozone depleters, PBDEs, TDCPP or TCEP (“Tris”) flame retardants, mercury, lead, heavy metals, formaldehyde or phthalates regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Features:

Foam

Made in USA

2-inch thick memory foam mattress topper with gel swirl. Note: Swirl pattern may vary

The soft viscos-elastic memory foam will add comfort to an existing mattress, increasing the quality of your sleep

Foam is U.S.-certified and meets the highest standards for quality

3-year warranty

Compressed and rolled into a 12″ x 12″ x 18″ box so your topper is able to be shipped parcel directly to your door. Allow up to 24 hours for any potential odors to dissipate and topper to fully expand.

You can find the Dream Memory Foam Topper in all sizes on Amazon.com.

