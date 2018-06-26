SmartPlug helps maintain RV electrical system

Based on a news release.

SEATTLE, Wash. (June 26, 2018) — RV owners are accustomed to performing routine maintenance, but often overlook their RV’s critical shore power components. SmartPlug Systems offers an easy routine to help keep the on-board electrical system safe and trouble-free.

The first step is to turn off the power at the pedestal. Then, switch off the electric panel on the RV.

Begin by inspecting the RV-side inlet. Remove the connector and look for any discoloration. A yellow or brownish color around the metal pins means overheating has occurred. Inlets with this damage should be replaced immediately.

Overheating occurs when corrosion and/or arcing reduces the metal-to-metal contact of the connection. This can be the result of accidental water intrusion into the plug or simple environmental contaminants such as salt air. Electrical resistance increases and creates heat, especially when heavy loads such as air conditioners or heaters are operated for long periods of time. If left unchecked, excessive corrosion can cause enough resistance and heat to combust.

The SmartPlug uses a pin-and-clip design that provides more than double the metal surface contact of old, twist-type systems. Unlike traditional connectors, SmartPlug’s asymmetrical design plugs straight in and automatically locks securely in place with spring-loaded, double-sided stainless clips. The plug body is supported by the inlet cavity, so there’s no stress on the electrical components.

The next step is to carefully inspect the cord sheathing for wear and cuts. Using electrical tape to seal damage isn’t an option; safety demands it be replaced.

Checking the pedestal inlet is similar to inspecting the RV-side connection. Look for any discoloration or breakage. A damaged pedestal inlet has the potential to harm a cord connector, so if anything questionable is found, notify the RV park manager and have it replaced.

If everything looks okay, follow these steps to restore electricity to the RV: Making sure the power is off at the dock pedestal, connect the cord and turn on the power. Finally, turn the RV’s electrical panel back on.

Any time an RV hits the road it’s disconnected from shore power, so it’s easy to inspect the RV-side inlet and plug every time it’s used. A complete check should be done at least semi-annually, especially if it’s located in areas that require continuous heat or air conditioning. This will ensure years of safe RVing.

The SmartPlug system replaces outdated and troublesome twist-style shore power connections. It’s available in 30A and 50A versions, and matches industry standard hole patterns, so it’s easily installed. For RV owners with twist-type power cords in good condition, SmartPlug offers Retro-Fit Connector kits that replace the RV-side connection. To learn more or order visit the SmartPlug website or Amazon.