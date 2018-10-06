Snowbird Guide: Where to go and what to do in Arizona

Snowbirds – fulltime and seasonal RVers – follow the migratory trails to southern Arizona for the winter. The major migration begins after Thanksgiving with snowbirds staying sometimes until April for the cactus blooms. In winter the weather is beautiful, and there are many locations to choose from. Here is a list of what to see on your winter vacation, compliments of azfamily.com.

Green Valley is on the list for its different recreation centers and golf courses.

Sun City and Sun City West made it for their great affordable food joints.

Fountain Hills is here because of its art fairs and beautiful views. Then there’s Gilbert boasting its new and growing restaurant row.

Tucson and its lovely mountain landscapes made the list, alongside Showlow, for its cabins.

Tempe can be an exciting place to live because it is home to Arizona State University and all of its activities.

Glendale made the list because of the Arizona Cardinals’ games.

In Peoria, the Peoria Sports Complex is home to lots of events, and Prescott is great for its open space nature preserves.

