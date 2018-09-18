Some Fleetwood, Holiday Rambler motorhomes recalled

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2018 Fleetwood Pulse, and 2018-2019 Holiday Rambler Prodigy motorhomes equipped with diesel-fuel generators. The generator’s exhaust pipe may be routed close to the polypropylene water waste tank.

If the exhaust pipe contacts the waste water tank, the tank may melt, increasing the risk of a fire.

REV will notify owners, and dealers will correct the generator exhaust pipe routing and repair the waste water tank as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 16, 2018. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 180817REV.