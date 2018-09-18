Some Fleetwood, Holiday Rambler motorhomes recalled

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2018 Fleetwood Pulse, and 2018-2019 Holiday Rambler Prodigy motorhomes equipped with diesel-fuel generators. (Vehicles equipped with propane-fueled generators are not affected by this recall.) The generator’s exhaust pipe may be routed close to the polypropylene gray-water waste tank.

If the exhaust pipe contacts the gray-water waste tank, the tank may melt, increasing the risk of a fire.

REV will notify owners, and dealers will correct the generator exhaust pipe routing and repair the gray-water waste tank as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 16, 2018. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 180817REV.