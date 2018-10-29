Some Forest River, Coachmen motorhomes recalled

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017 Coachmen Cross Country, 2017-2019 Coachmen Sportscoach and Forest River Berkshire and Legacy and 2017-2018 Forest River Charleston motorhomes built on Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) chassis. The rear mounted Power Distribution Module (PDM) may have been damaged during manufacturing, possibly resulting in the rear marker lights, brake lights, or turn signals not functioning.

Nonfunctioning lights can increase the risk of a crash.

The remedy for this recall is still under development. Owners will be notified and be sent to FCCC authorized service facilities for free repairs. Owners will be sent an interim notification to make them aware of the issue beginning in October 2018. A second notice will be mailed once remedy parts become available. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-3112 or Coachmen customer service at 1-574-825-5821. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-0893.