Spend the night at vineyards and farms across America

A Harvest Hosts membership costs $49 per year and allows guests access to any of more than 600 campsites scattered about America for one night at a time. Guests are encouraged to support local economies spending $20 or more at local businesses as suggested by the website.

In turn, RVers get to sleep at one-of-a-kind destinations, such as open-air museums, wildlife rescue facilities, lavender farms, goat and cow dairies and cider mills. Only fully self-contained vehicles are permitted as no hookups are provided.

Similar to Airbnb, Harvest Homes has a free app where users can upload and read comments, reviews, and photos on host pages, as well as search for available campsites through an interactive online map. Users can also search for available sites through an online map.

Owner Joel Holland says “Harvest Hosts unlocks the hidden gems and small businesses of America, providing new opportunities to explore and enjoy the RVing lifestyle. Each host experience is different. From sleeping under the stars at a vineyard in California to enjoying a picnic at an alpaca farm, members can travel from coast to coast having wonderful experiences,” Joel told Lonely Planet Travel News.

