Spiff up your galley prep with retro RV cutting mats

Who says your galley (it’s NOT a kitchen) should have the same old dull accouterments as your sticks-and-bricks house’s kitchen. Put some pizzazz into your cooking prep with these snazzy cutting mats.

Outdoor, camping and RV enthusiasts will love these new fun, flexible cutting mats with a retro RV camper theme. The unique illustration brings a smile to everyone’s face with the image of a retro RV camper set among the pine trees, with fluffy clouds overhead on a bright sunny day while a Dutch oven meal cooks over a campfire.

Features:

Easy storage, cutting mats can be hung on hooks inside cabinet doors in camper, RV or cabin.

Each 3-piece mat set includes (1) 11.25” x 12” mat, (1) 11.25” x 14.5” mat and (1) 11.25” x 18” mat.

Fun retro RV camper trailer design with message “camp, hike, cook, drink, eat, repeat”.

Flexible material easily curls: funnel food to cooking pans/dishes. Clean with hot soapy water, dry.

You will find the cutting mats on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

