St. Vincent de Paul Soc. donates 5th wheel to Carr fire victim

In January Jeanette Hernandez moved into her home that she owned free and clear on Iron Mountain Road in Keswick, CA. Six months later the Carr fire burned down her house, along with most of the historic town outside Redding reports the Record Searchlight.

After living in a tent on the burned-out property for several weeks and then moving into a donated studio in Redding, Hernandez is finally made it back home, but this time she’ll be living in a fifth wheel trailer on her burned-out land.

The trailer donation is coming from Santa Rosa, where it had previously housed someone who was displaced by the massive Tubbs Fire that burned the Sonoma County community last fall.

That couple has now rebuilt and they’re no longer in need of the fifth wheel, which they donated to the Sonoma County Council of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

“We were contacted by our Conference in Sonoma that they had two trailers that someone wanted to pay forward who had used them to recover from the Tubbs Fire,” said Peggy Niswander, conference president with St. Vincent de Paul Society’s Redding Conference.

The Redding St. Vincent de Paul group, which is active in wildfire relief efforts, “gladly accepted” the trailers and then went through their list of possible recipients who had room for a trailer, were not insured, and didn’t have the funds for another home, Niswander said.

The group found out about Fernandez, a 55-year-old home support provider, when she came to the Carr Fire Local Assistance Center in Redding in late July, looking for help.

Now that Hernandez’s property has been cleared of debris, she’s in the process of trying to figure out how to raise the funds needed to rebuild her home.