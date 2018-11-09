State Of Emergency In L.A. & Ventura Counties; Homes Burning In Malibu

This is the most recent news on the Malibu area fire, UPDATED, at 1:00 PM Friday: Authorities now say the Woolsey Fire that is threatening Malibu has exploded to more than 14,000 acres with zero containment.

Multiple homes have burned in the cities of Westlake Village and Oak Park, with many others still at risk, and KCBS-TV notes that some homes are burning in Malibu reports Deadline Hollywood.

The Woolsey Fire jumped the 101 Freeway near Liberty Canyon overnight, and the 101 remains closed in both directions from Reyes Adobe Road in Agoura to Valley Circle Boulevard near Hidden Hills.

More than 75,000 homes have been evacuated, including all of Malibu, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village, and the celebrity enclave of Hidden Hills.