Stemless wineglasses keep the wine where it belongs – in the glass

There’s nothing better at the end of a day of exploring or hiking than to settle into your camp chair to watch the sunset. Oh, and a glass of Chardonnay, of course. But that camp table or glass holder in your camp chair is not the best for balancing a long, narrow-stemmed wine glass.

Zeppoli has a solution for you: Their wine glasses are stemless. No tipping over at the slightest touch. Yet they maintain the traditional shape where the wine is, helping to maintain a constant temperature and flavor.

Features:

DURABLE – Made of high-quality, durable, shatter-resistant glass. Easy to clean without breaking and top rack dishwasher safe.

ERGONOMIC – Elongated and Designed to fit comfortably in your hand and holds up to 15 ounces of wine or your favorite beverage.

EASY STORAGE – The stemless design means you need less space for your wine glasses in your cabinets and they take up less room in your picnic basket when taking them on the go.

ALL-PURPOSE – Practical for everyday use. Great for entertaining, the stemless design prevents tipping and spills, unlike top-heavy traditional wine glasses. Terrific for dinner parties, picnics, RVing and to give as gifts.

FULL FLAVOR – More stable than traditional wine glasses. You still get the full flavor and constant temperature of your wine but the flat bottom greatly increases the stability of your drink.

You can find the non-tipping wineglasses on Amazon.com.

