Study reveals habits and desires of new RVers

A new report from Go RVing examines how the RV buyer of the future will use technology so that the RV industry can determine the best ways to reach out (i.e., sell RVs) to those potential customers, reports Woodall’s Campground Management.

The report suggests some new ways for Go Rving to best reach emerging audiences — Millennials, African-Americans, and Hispanics — in an authentic way. The survey’s results are not only important, but are also relevant to sellers and marketers of RVs who can incorporate the action points into their own sales and marketing procedures.

Some key findings of the report focus on how three emerging groups of future buyers of RVs have different expectations when they consider the outdoor lifestyle and what they would enjoy about RVing. Millennials, for example, are young and driven by a need for freedom found in the great outdoors. Hispanics are price-sensitive and fiercely independent and are focused on self-expression and creating experiences. They also respond to the DIY nature of road trips. And African-Americans, most of whom are city dwellers, value family escapes to the country, spending time with loved ones, and enjoying the outdoors.

Some of the survey’s key takeaways and action points:

California, Texas, and Florida had the highest amounts of conversation.

Content about RVing does best on Instagram and Twitter across all audience segments.

Hashtags are widely used by the RVing community on social media.

Upgrading and maintaining RVs is a point of pride for owners.

Most of Go RVing’s current social content focused on the benefits of RV travel, while very little content aimed to address the barriers preventing people from purchasing/renting an RV.

