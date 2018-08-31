A new report from Go RVing examines how the RV buyer of the future will use technology so that the RV industry can determine the best ways to reach out (i.e., sell RVs) to those potential customers, reports Woodall’s Campground Management.
The report suggests some new ways for Go Rving to best reach emerging audiences — Millennials, African-Americans, and Hispanics — in an authentic way. The survey’s results are not only important, but are also relevant to sellers and marketers of RVs who can incorporate the action points into their own sales and marketing procedures.
Some key findings of the report focus on how three emerging groups of future buyers of RVs have different expectations when they consider the outdoor lifestyle and what they would enjoy about RVing. Millennials, for example, are young and driven by a need for freedom found in the great outdoors. Hispanics are price-sensitive and fiercely independent and are focused on self-expression and creating experiences. They also respond to the DIY nature of road trips. And African-Americans, most of whom are city dwellers, value family escapes to the country, spending time with loved ones, and enjoying the outdoors.
Some of the survey’s key takeaways and action points:
- California, Texas, and Florida had the highest amounts of conversation.
- Content about RVing does best on Instagram and Twitter across all audience segments.
- Hashtags are widely used by the RVing community on social media.
- Upgrading and maintaining RVs is a point of pride for owners.
- Most of Go RVing’s current social content focused on the benefits of RV travel, while very little content aimed to address the barriers preventing people from purchasing/renting an RV.
##RVT861
2 Thoughts to “Study reveals habits and desires of new RVers”
The RV industry got burned in 2008 when the banks tightened their greedy grip on money and many RV brands were gobbled up by large corporate conglomerates who only think about profits for their shareholders. Now these same greedy conglomerates are after a fast buck any way they can get it and fools who do not do their research before buying an RV are getting a grease job. I know I got burned by Grand Design and it’s Blue Dog RV dealers,I will NEVER buy another new RV again,instead I will look for an older well built rig that has been maintained well.Buyer beware nowadays. As for most banks…well use your imagination.
Five things the RV industry can do to get me back into an RV are:
1. Build a quality product with quality assurance checks at the factory to fix the multitude of defects 2014 and newer RVs are leaving the factory with. My many RVs prior to that year had one or two minor defects we quickly resolved during a service visit. The last one was a clear lemon (which unfortunately doesn’t apply to RVs). 22 months of ownership meant 11 total months (3-4 months each visit) without it while it was in the shop. Each visit involved 11-37 defects to address.
2. Lemon laws need to be extended to RVs in all states.
3. Consider loaner RVs during new unit warranty repair visits. I lost 11 months of use of my new $100,000 RV, while making loan and insurance payments and watching it depreciate faster than my loan payments could keep up with – all while it sat at service departments. I had to cancel several trips…or resort to hotel stays.
4. RV service departments need employ more techs, warranty/parts clerks, and have more service bays to process our defective RVs in a more timely fashion.
5. RVs need to have TVs in positions where you can directly view them without having to sit with your head turned at a 90 degree angle. RV industry designers need to be RVers so they can experience these issues first hand, and design RVs for real RV users…