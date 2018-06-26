Surprise! RV shipments decline in May

Ever-increasing shipments from RV manufacturers to dealers is not news — it happens so often most of us have grown to accept it as the new norm. So news of a dip in shipments in May is big news.

The RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) May survey of manufacturers found RV wholesale shipments finished at 45,070, a decrease of 1.7% from the 45,853 units shipped last May.

All towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 39,714 units for the month, an increase of 0.1% compared to last May’s towable RV shipment total of 39,690.

May motorhome shipments ended the month with 5,356 shipments to retailers, down 13.1% compared to last May’s total of 6,163.

Year-to-date wholesale shipments are currently at 229,598, up 9.8% compared to this point last year. Towable RVs are up 10.6% to 200,718 units. Motorhome shipments are up 4.6% to 28,880 units.

Park model RVs ended the month with 355 wholesale shipments, down 6.3% compared to last May. Year-to-date, park model RVs are down 0.5% compared to this point last year with 1,825 shipments.

SOURCE: RVbusiness.com