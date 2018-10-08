Suspects disappear after assaulting woman in motorhome

A bizarre altercation between a property owner and a woman living in a motorhome on the property resulted in a search by Spokane Valley, Washington, deputies for suspects that could face potential charges of first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault, reports KHQ.

Deputies responded to the reported assault in the 900 block of N. Burns Thursday night at 7:20 p.m. The victim told responding deputies she has lived in a motorhome on the property for the past few years. She was standing outside the motorhome when the homeowner came out and said he was going to pull the motorhome off the property.

The victim told him to stop but he continued. She went inside and applied the brake on the motorhome to stop the man from pulling it with his truck. He followed her inside and an argument broke out. During the argument, she told the man to leave.

He pushed her, left the motorhome and continued to try to hook the motorhome up to a cable. She reapplied the brake, and two women from inside the house began fighting the victim. Deputies say one of the women punched her in the head and face, while the other reached in through the door to hold her feet, preventing her escape. Afterward, all three suspects went back into the house.

The victim was provided medical attention at the scene and taken to an area hospital for additional treatment.

The victim and other witnesses told deputies they last saw the three suspects inside the house. Attempts to contact the suspects weren’t successful. Not knowing if the three were hiding inside, a search warrant was sought and the SWAT Team responded to safely execute the warrant.

After entering and searching the house the SWAT team could not find the suspects.