Swanky glamping trailer debuts at Dusseldorf Caravan show

Europe’s cutting-edge RV designs make their appearances at the annual Dusseldorf Caravan Salon, and at Mercedes-Benz, Dethleffs, and Bürstner’s the combined vision means integrating fuel cell and smart home technologies, exploring how electric power can impact the camping trailer, and making the caravan look a lot more elegant and comfortable, reports NewAtlas.

About as far away from sleeping under the stars at night and drinking cowboy coffee in the morning as you can get while still technically “camping,” the Harmony 3 is designed to make you forget you’re in a camping trailer at all. The shell is a little smoother and prettier than the average camping trailer, but it’s still a camping trailer, not a tiny home.

The interior, however, looks and feels very much like a home and not so much like a camper. Hanging lamps cast soft light onto the removable dining table just inside the doorway, and stone-look walls lend a rustic-chic look to the kitchen. The kitchen itself is equipped with modern features, including an induction cooktop and built-in coffeemaker. Just to the right of the entryway, a transparent wine case puts your collection on display.

The open floor plan keeps things as spacious as a home living room, stretching back to a large couch. At night, the queen bed drops down from the ceiling over the couch/coffee table, providing a comfy night of sleep for two.

A TFT (thin-film-transistor) display in the living area works as both a television and a digital picture frame, and an Alexa-based control system provides for quick, intuitive lighting and TV control.

The final component of the Harmony 3 floor plan is the rear corner bathroom, which includes a spacious shower area with a backlit shower wall.