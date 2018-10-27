Texas State Parks closes five parks due to flooding

Texas-sized rains and some serious flooding has prompted officials to close five Central Texas State Parks as entry roads and trails remain under water.

The five parks: Inks Lake State Park, Colorado Bend State Park, South Llano River State Park, Abilene State Park, and Lake Whitney State Park all have varying degrees of flooding, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife and reported by everytehingLubbock.com.

The weather is expected to impact visitor numbers but encouraged Texans to visit one of the other 90 parks statewide that were not affected by flooding last week.

There is no timetable for when the five parks will reopen, and no cost estimate either until crews can check out the damage when the floodwaters recede.

“Once the water recedes, our staff are going to go in there and assess the damages so our park visitors can come back and visit us hopefully soon,” spokesperson Stephanie Garcia said..

Visitors are encouraged to check the list of park closures posted by Texas Parks and Wildlife. The department also has more information on its website.