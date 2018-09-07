Texas State Parks to allow campsite-specific reservations

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department plans to update their campground reservation system to allow campers to reserve specific campsites and has set a spring 2019 target date for the new features. The reservation system update will also allow visitors to reserve spots for day trips and buy or renew passes online, reports mySanAntonio.com.

The campsite selection feature is new to Texans, but is familiar to most other states in the country, according to the department. More than 90 percent of state park systems and national parks already offer site-specific reservations.

Customers typically prefer that to the Texas State Park current system, which assigns park sites to customers as they arrive, according to the department. The new system will both allow families to select their favorite sites and will ease the check-in process once guests arrive. It will include details for each site, such as utilities, parking pad size, amount of shade, and other amenities.

The “Save The Day” pass will allow visitors to pay entrance fees ahead of time, ensuring spots before the parks – particularly the popular ones – fill up. Allowing customers to buy and renew park passes remotely will shorten the amount of time all visitors spend in line, the department said.

Visitors who are making reservations for 2019 will not be able to book specific sites yet, but they will be able to call the customer service center once the system is in place to request a specific site.