Thank your lucky stars you live where you do!

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

I imagine most readers of RVtravel.com live in uncrowded neighborhoods. Some may commute to work on gridlocked freeways or even subways. But for most of us – especially those who are able to travel freely around the country in our RVs – crowding is not a factor in our lives. I came across this video today and I cannot resist sharing it with you.

It’s hard to watch. It illustrates that crowding in our world is very real. I pity the people in this video who have to fight so hard to travel from one place to another. I imagine their living conditions are not much better.

I am so lucky, and I bet you are too, at least compared to these people.