“The RVers” new PBS TV series coming in 2019

PBS will launch a new television series in 2019 called “The RVers” and produced by FourPoints Television that will feature RV celebrity hosts taking an in-depth look at every aspect of the world of RVing.

“The RVers” will cater to traditional RVers such as Baby Boomers and retirees, as well as contemporary and new RVers. The show will also cover every kind of RV from the tiniest teardrops to the biggest fifth-wheels, and from the coolest camper vans to the most luxurious motorhomes, reported Voice News.

FourPoints launched “The RVers” Facebook page a little over a week ago and has attracted over 2,000 followers. Proven YouTube RV stars will host the show bringing an instant audience of 550,000 RV-focused subscribers on the strength of 142 million YouTube plays.

Tech Hosts

Cherie Ve Ard & Chris Dunphy, “Technomadia”

56,000 subscribers, 8 million YouTube plays

Class B Host

Anthony Nalli, Host of “The Aviators”

73,000 subscribers, 10 million YouTube plays

Class A Hosts

Peter Knize & John Sullivan “The RV Geeks”

129,000 subscribers, 32 million YouTube plays

Truck, Trailer, Fifth Wheel Host

“JD”, “Big Truck Big RV”

129,000 subscribers, 41 million YouTube plays

Class C Host

Eric Jacobs, “Nomadic Fanatic”

162,000 subscribers, 51 million YouTube plays

The show is due to premiere on PBS in the U.S., Bell TV in Canada, and iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime, Microsoft Xbox, and Vudu digitally in 2019.