Thieves target California RV repair and storage facility

If you are not a fulltimer, you likely park your RV in a storage lot when not in use where it will be safe. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always work, as illustrated by a break-in to a Fresno County RV repair facility and storage lot.

Twenty-three RVs stored at Morrison’s VIP Coach located at Academy and Highway 180 in Sanger were broken into overnight.

Owner of the RV repair and storage facility, Frank Dias, spent the day notifying owners of the burglaries reported KFSN News 30. “There’s a trailer in the middle lot with a big bar stuck in the door. A brand new trailer they just demolished the door trying to open it. It was just random stupidity I guess,” Dias said.

The thieves pried open doors and storage containers in search of items they could steal and sell. Eric Schmidt of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office explained, “Right now like air compressors, generators, propane tanks. Miscellaneous items were taken. Tools, camping accessories, things like that.”

The business was also hit two years ago by thieves so Dias urged RV owners to store their propane tanks inside. He hired security at that time but no officers were on patrol overnight.

Dias said, “It just makes me sad to think that people have to tear other people’s stuff up that work hard for it.”

Deputies believed someone crawled under a fence to get onto the property. Dias thought another person may have climbed over another fence.