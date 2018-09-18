Thor acquires Hymer to become world’s largest RV maker

Headquartered in Bad Waldsee, Germany, Erwin Hymer Group (EHG) is one of the major manufacturers of RVs in a growing European market, with a strong reputation for investing in product innovation. EHG sells through a worldwide network of more than 1,200 retail dealerships with more than 7,300 employees. EHG’s product portfolio spans all major RV categories and price points, from lightweight travel trailers to high-end motorhomes. For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, the Erwin Hymer Group expects to generate revenues of approximately $2.9 billion at the current exchange rate.

“This transaction provides Thor a unique opportunity to grow with the European RV market leader,” said Bob Martin, Thor President and CEO. “In addition, we see numerous areas for near-term and long-term synergies between the Erwin Hymer Group and our existing subsidiaries.”

Among the most recognizable Hymer-owned RV lines in North America is Roadtrek, which the Erwin Hymer Group acquired in 2016.

SOURCE: News release and RVtravel.com