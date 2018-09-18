You are here

Thor acquires Hymer to become world’s largest RV maker

Chuck Woodbury
September 18, 2018 — Thor Industries, Inc., and the shareholders of Erwin Hymer Group SE announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Thor to acquire Erwin Hymer Group, a privately held international company. The combination company  creates the world’s largest RV manufacturer, with the leading position in both North America and Europe.

Headquartered in Bad Waldsee, Germany, Erwin Hymer Group (EHG) is one of the major manufacturers of RVs in a growing European market, with a strong reputation for investing in product innovation. EHG sells through a worldwide network of more than 1,200 retail dealerships with more than 7,300 employees. EHG’s product portfolio spans all major RV categories and price points, from lightweight travel trailers to high-end motorhomes. For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, the Erwin Hymer Group expects to generate revenues of approximately $2.9 billion at the current exchange rate.

“This transaction provides Thor a unique opportunity to grow with the European RV market leader,” said Bob Martin, Thor President and CEO.  “In addition, we see numerous areas for near-term and long-term synergies between the Erwin Hymer Group and our existing subsidiaries.”

Among the most recognizable Hymer-owned RV lines in North America is Roadtrek, which the Erwin Hymer Group acquired in 2016.

SOURCE: News release and RVtravel.com

