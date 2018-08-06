Thor partners with Indiana schools on RV tech certification

Elkhart-based Thor Industries Inc. is partnering with the Indiana State Board of Education and Wa-Nee Community Schools on a vocational training program for RV techs, writes Gerry Dick in Inside Indiana Business. The company says the Recreation Vehicle Construction Graduation Pathway will provide high school students the hands-on training needed for a career in RV manufacturing.

The program, approved by the Indiana State Board of Education, will be offered through NorthWood High School. Students who successfully complete the curriculum will receive a Thor-recognized certification and a pathway to a career at one of the company’s manufacturing plants.

Thor and Wa-Nee schools worked together to develop the curriculum, which is the state’s newest Locally Created Pathway. The LCP program is designed to address local economic needs through community partnerships. The move comes at a time when many manufacturers, including Thor, are having trouble finding trained and qualified workers needed to fill openings building high-quality motorhomes and trailers.