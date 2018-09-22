Thor recalls motorhomes: 12-volt short could cause fire

Thor Motor Coach is recalling certain 2018-2019 Outlaw motorhomes, model 29J. The 12V wiring for the coach may have been improperly wired to the battery instead of wired through a circuit breaker.

In the event of an electrical short circuit, the unprotected circuit can increase the risk of a fire.

TMC will notify owners, and dealers will correct the circuit’s wiring, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 29, 2018. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000160.