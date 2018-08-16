You are here

Thor recalls motorhomes for missing reflectors

Chuck Woodbury

Missing rear reflex reflectors can make the vehicle less visible to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

TMC will notify owners, and dealers will install the missing reflectors, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 19, 2018. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC0000157.

