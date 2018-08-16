Thor recalls motorhomes for missing reflectors

Thor Motor Coach is recalling certain 2018-2019 Thor Outlaw motorhomes, model 29J. The RVs were manufactured without the rear reflex reflectors, which can make the vehicle less visible to other drivers. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”
Missing rear reflex reflectors can make the vehicle less visible to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.
TMC will notify owners, and dealers will install the missing reflectors, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 19, 2018. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC0000157.