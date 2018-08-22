Thor recalls motorhomes for propane leak, fire hazard

Thor Motor Coach is recalling certain 2018 Thor Ace 27.2 motorhomes. The rubber liquid propane (LP) hose may sag and contact the tire in the wheel well.

Contact with the tire may cause the LP hose to leak, increasing the risk of a fire.

Thor will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the rubber LP hose and replace it as necessary. Dealers will install additional p-clamps or relocate the existing p-clamps to properly secure the hose, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 30, 2018. Owners may contact Thor Motor Coach customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000158.