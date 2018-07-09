Thor recalls motorhomes: Loose U-bolts could cause crash

Thor Motor Coach is recalling nearly 700 model year 2019 Thor Four Winds, Chateau, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Outlaw, Quantum and Vegas motorhomes built on modified Ford E-450 chassis. The U-bolts on the rear axle that hold the leaf spring and rear axle together may have been insufficiently tightened.

The loose U-bolts may further loosen or break, allowing the axle to separate and cause a loss of control, increasing the risk of a fire.