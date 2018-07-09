You are here

Thor recalls motorhomes: Loose U-bolts could cause crash

Chuck Woodbury

Thor Motor Coach is recalling nearly 700 model year 2019 Thor Four Winds, Chateau, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Outlaw, Quantum and Vegas motorhomes built on modified Ford E-450 chassis. The U-bolts on the rear axle that hold the leaf spring and rear axle together may have been insufficiently tightened.

The loose U-bolts may further loosen or break, allowing the axle to separate and cause a loss of control, increasing the risk of a fire.

TMC has notified owners, and dealers will tighten U-bolts to the proper torque, free of charge. The recall began on June 22, 2018. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000156.

