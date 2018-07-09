Thor recalls motorhomes: Loose U-bolts could cause crash

Thor Motor Coach is recalling nearly 700 model year 2019 Thor Four Winds, Chateau, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Outlaw, Quantum and Vegas motorhomes built on modified Ford E-450 chassis. The U-bolts on the rear axle that hold the leaf spring and rear axle together may have been insufficiently tightened.
The loose U-bolts may further loosen or break, allowing the axle to separate and cause a loss of control, increasing the risk of a fire.
TMC has notified owners, and dealers will tighten U-bolts to the proper torque, free of charge. The recall began on June 22, 2018. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000156.