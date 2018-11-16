Thor recalls motorhomes: some lights could fail

Thor Motor Coach is recalling 1,769 model year 2017 Tuscany XTE and 2017-2019 Venetian, Aria, Tuscany, and Palazzo motorhomes built on Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation chassis. The Power Distribution Module (PDM) may have been damaged during manufacturing, possibly resulting in the rear marker lights, brake lights, or turn signals not functioning.

Nonfunctioning lights can increase the risk of a crash.

The remedy for this recall is still under development. Daimler Trucks North America, the manufacturer of the chassis, began issuing owners an interim notification on October 24, 2018, and will send a second notification when parts become available. The recall began October 30, 2018. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000163.

