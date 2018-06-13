Tiffin recalls motorhomes: Door may open while RV moves

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling 1,223 model year 2018-2019 Tiffin Allegro RED, Allegro Open Road, Breeze, Bus, Phaeton, and Zephyr motorhomes. The entry door on these vehicles may have been improperly assembled, allowing the door to open while the vehicle is moving.
If the door comes open while the motorhome is moving, there is an increased risk of injury to the RV’s occupants.
Tiffin will notify owners, and dealers will adjust the door lock mechanism, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-110.