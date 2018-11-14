RV lemon law attorney explains RVers’ right as consumers

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 14, 2018 — In tonight’s live taping of the syndicated radio program, The RV Show USA, host Alan Warren and his guests will discuss the California wildfires, RV preparedness and lemon laws. RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury will join Warren just after the top of the first hour of the show that begins at 5 p.m., Pacific Time.

While the wildfires in California have claimed many lives and have caused untold financial and emotional damage, not everyone has suffered a total loss. Many prepared RVers loaded their RVs with their most valuable items and were able to evacuate the infernos that have engulfed parts of the Golden State and killed at least 48 people.

Then it’s a preview of a one-of-a-kind Christmas promotion where Road and Home wants to help one lucky listener become a hero to their favorite RVer.

The show will also focus on the increasing number of Winter Texans who are escaping cold weather and opting for some Texas hospitality for the next several months. Why more Winter Texans this year? PPL Motorhomes’ Diana LeBlanc will explain.

Hour Two will be devoted to education when Warren talks with RV lemon lawyer Ron Burdge. Burdge will help RVers understand their rights as consumers with solid information that will help them make smarter decisions when buying a new RV.

During radio station commercial breaks, viewers will be able to ask questions and comment. The live stream recording of tonight’s show begins at 5 p.m., Pacific time, and can be viewed on Facebook or YouTube.

The show will later be distributed nationally via SRN Radio to air on radio stations across the USA the following weekend.

To contact The RV Show USA: info@TheRVShowUSA.com .