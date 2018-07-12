Tornado rips through RV park, destroying RVs, killing infant

A newborn baby was killed and more than two dozen people were injured when a tornado whipped through a North Dakota oil patch RV park overnight, overturning RVs and demolishing more than 100 structures, officials said Tuesday.

The storm moved through Watford City, in the northwestern part of the state, shortly after midnight. About 20 of the reported 28 injured were staying at the Prairie View RV Park where high winds overturned some RVs and damaged mobile homes.

McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger told The Bismarck Tribune late Tuesday that a one-week-old boy died from injuries sustained when the family’s trailer home flipped in the storm.

Karolin Jappe, the McKenzie County emergency manager, said the RV park is one of the largest such facilities to spring up during the oil boom and there were some mobile homes on the property.

Schwartzenberger said the park residents were allowed back Tuesday afternoon to collect their belongings. He said the park would then be shut down and that cleanup operations would resume Wednesday morning.

Displaced residents are staying at the Watford City Civic Center, where the Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter.

Photo: Williston Herald

