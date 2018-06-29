TPMS temperature readings: Important or not?

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

As a tire engineer, I see little reason to present the temperature of the tire pressure monitoring system’s (TPMS) sensor. IMO, this extra information has some problems:

1. Tires fail from low inflation primarily due to air leaks (puncture, cut or valve problems) but not from just getting hot. You only get a tire hot from running too fast and/or running too low air pressure. The sensor is not actually reading the temperature of the critical location in the tire, as the hottest location is internal to the tire construction and measurement of that location can only be accomplished with a needle probe as done by race tire engineers ( I did do that as part of my job once upon a time).

2. The temperature number is distracting and is actually the temperature of the sensor, not the tire, and the sensor is cooler than the wheel.

3. The TPMS temperature reading is significantly (25 F to maybe 50 F) different, i.e. lower, than the tire temperature for most applications. More on this temperature difference in a future post. While it is possible for a sensor to report a dragging brake or failing wheel bearing, an IR hand gauge is a better tool to use if that is your concern, as the hub will be hotter than the wheel and provide an earlier warning.

Read more from Roger Marble on his blog at RVtiresafety.net.

