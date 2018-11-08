Tragedy strikes Canadian couple: RV rolls over, man dies, wife in hospital

A tragic accident on Wednesday, Nov. 7, left a 78-year-old Canadian man dead when the motorhome he was driving rolled on Interstate 15 near Spencer in east Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 1:53 p.m., Norman Hill was headed south on the interstate when the RV went off the right shoulder and rolled. Hill died from his injuries, and the passenger, 79-year-old Elanor Hill, was flown by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, reports KEZJ.

Both are from Ardossan, Alberta. ISP says it isn’t sure whether the Hills were wearing seat belts. The crash is still under investigation.