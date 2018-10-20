Travel trailers to become temporary homes to hurricane victims

Dozens of new Sportsmen, Wilderness and Prowler travel trailers line an old auxiliary runway at the North Carolina Global TransPark waiting to be moved to where they are needed by hurricane and flood victims that lost their homes, reports The Charlotte Observer.
In the coming months, these trailers will be home to hundreds of people whose own houses were left uninhabitable by Hurricane Florence. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is using the Global TransPark as a staging area for vacation trailers and mobile homes that will be loaned to people who can’t find a place to stay while their homes are being repaired.
They will be moved mostly adjacent to the houses that are being repaired. The exception is that FEMA won’t put a trailer or manufactured home in a floodplain. In those cases, the FEMA home will be put in a mobile home park with concrete pads and utility hookups.
“The goal is to put you on your property,” said Keith Acree, spokesman for the state Division of Emergency Management. “That way you can live and work and go to school in your community.”