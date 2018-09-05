Tropical storm Gordon closes Gulf Islands Nat. Seashore campgrounds

As tropical storm Gordon closes in on the Gulf Islands National Seashore, officials close the Fort Pickens and Perdido Key campgrounds as well as the Opal Beach Day Use Area in anticipation of heavy downpours and the potential of flooding, reports WEAR TV.

The Okaloosa, Fort Barrancas and Naval Live Oaks areas will remain on their normal operating schedules at this time, but their status may change with conditions.

Gulf Shores National Seashore Mississippi closings:

Gulf Islands National Seashore officials have closed the National Seashore Islands including East and West Ship, Horn, Cat, Petit Bois, West Petit Bois Islands as well as the Davis Bayou Area to all public access and use due to the potential impacts from Tropical Storm Gordon.

All campers in the park’s Davis Bayou Campground have been ordered to evacuate.

Gulf Islands National Seashore officials announced the closed areas will reopen after the storm has passed and the staff has an opportunity to mitigate any hazards resulting from the storm.